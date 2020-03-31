GALENA, Ill. — Faith wasn’t always at the center of Charity Rouse’s world. But that changed during a seemingly uneventful bus ride one afternoon in her college town of Boston.
“I was raised as a Christian,” she said. “I prayed the prayer when I was 5. And I think I believed it. But the pull of being cool in high school and college became so much more. I definitely didn’t live like I cared for anything that I was raised in. I was such a selfish person. I didn’t want to live that way. I didn’t want to be a hypocrite.”
As the bus passed alongside a graveyard, Rouse reflected on words her aunt told her: “You have to change first. You have to start living life like you mean it.”
It might not have been earth-shattering. But it was all the affirmation Rouse needed.
“I started thinking, ‘This person died on a cross for me; that’s crazy,’” she said. “It’s either a psychotic, crazy thing to believe, or it’s something that should radically change my life. In that moment, I really decided that I was really going to believe. Words started jumping off the page to me. The world had more color. I felt like I was in ‘The Matrix,’ just waking up.”
Since then, Rouse has taken to sharing her faith through another medium for which she feels a profound connection: Music.
The Galena resident who has called the area home since 2007, along with her husband, Jeff, and four children, ages 7 and younger, recently took to music full-time. Prior to that, she and her husband led worship services at Galena Bible Church for 12 years. Rouse also taught choir at Tri-State Christian School for a year.
“I was always involved in music,” she said. “Even when I was a kid, that was my thing. I sang in school, and my favorite class was choir.”
Music wasn’t what she thought she’d end up pursuing. Initially, she went to college with her sights set on studying psychology.
“I ran into my high school choir teacher at a football game when I was home one weekend, and she said, ‘What are you doing now?’ I told her, and she said, ‘Oh. Well, have you ever thought about music?’”
After trying a couple of different schools, Rouse found her way to Berklee College of Music in Boston. While there, the musician who came from a classically trained background honed her skills in contemporary music, breaking down Beatles chord charts and learning how to perform with a band.
She also became involved in church.
“I really started growing in my faith and walking with the Lord,” Rouse said. “That started developing a lot and shaping my music and my writing, though I didn’t start songwriting until about the end of my senior year of college. I would try projects, and they’d always sound like a video game.”
However, after taking a country music class, Rouse said she was introduced to how the industry worked in Nashville.
Upon meeting her husband and getting married, starting a family and relocating to Galena — an area near family and one that Rouse said reminds she and her husband of Boston, with its historic architecture and nearby bodies of water — Rouse began working for M-Studios in Galena, alongside local musician Andy Steil.
“As a teaching tool, he said, ‘Do you have a song?’ How about we work on that, and I’ll teach you how to run stuff by producing your own music,’” Rouse said. “It was a great learning experience for me.”
That collaboration led to an album, which Rouse said she doesn’t promote, as her sound has since evolved.
After more than a decade’s hiatus from making music, when Rouse and her husband stepped away from leading worship services last June, music suddenly had room to grow.
“One of the things that was hard as a worship leader was the time spent creatively,” Rouse said. “I would pour myself into that task, and I loved it. It was a lot of fun to be able to serve my church and the Lord that way. But once we stopped doing that, my husband said, ‘Is (music) something we want to do?’ This was a huge thing to pick up. I kept saying, ‘Well, I need a guitarist, and I need this.’ He said, ‘Those are excuses. Not reasons not to do it.’ At the end of the day, I was like, ‘Yeah. I want to do this. I love it. I’m passionate about it. I’m going to write anyway.’”
The couple composed a list of goals: “Why am I doing this?” “What is my purpose for doing this?” “Why spent time on it?” “Why put it out there?”
“Putting yourself out there is deeply personal,” Rouse said. “Obviously, I love music, but my deeper goal is that I want to share the love of Christ with everyone. I want people to know what he’s done in my life. I want them to see that in my story.”
Soon after, a friend urged Rouse to attend a songwriting retreat in Minnesota with established Christian singer and songwriter Sara Groves.
“I didn’t really feel like I was a songwriter,” Rouse said, with a laugh. “But when I went, I was blown away how other people thought like me and all these connections I had made and what music meant to them.”
Also at the workshop, participants were asked to submit an original song to share. Rouse was encouraged by group leaders to record the track.
“I was put in touch with a guy in Minnesota who was awesome, but creatively, we were just on a different page than the direction I wanted to go,” she said. “And so, I was driving home with my friend who came with me, and she said, ‘You know, Nashville is warmer. Maybe the process is warmer.’”
Rouse took a chance on reaching out to Nashville-based JJ Heller producer Mitch Dane, with Sputnik Sound, who was receptive.
“We hit it off, right from the get go,” she said.
Rouse since has made trips to Nashville to lay several tracks, courtesy of friends and supporters who have helped fund her efforts. Among them are “You Are Mine” and “Love is Always Stronger,” songs that Rouse said are like a journal capturing the ways she’s seen the Lord work in her life and observations of the world around her, filtered through her faith.
“Working in Christian music is so different compared with other genres,” Rouse said. “Friends will send me articles about how to get on Christian radio and how to reach that audience. I don’t care about that. It’s a temptation to let that permeate my writing. I don’t know that I’ll ever be on Christian radio. But I’m not writing for that. I have a style. And that’s who I am.”
When not writing, recording and performing a handful of engagements at local churches and venues like Charlotte’s Coffee House in Dubuque, Rouse and her husband — who also performs with her and helps work to promote her — have their hands full homeschooling their children, and finding a little time and lot of coffee to write and produce Rouse’s music from Galena. The family also remains involved through their church.
“Our house is a revolving door,” Rouse said. “I don’t have a lot of solitude with four kids, but there is something about being surrounded by nature to inspire you. Being in this area has inspired me to create more. I’m reassured time and time again through that, friends and the Lord that I’m supposed to take that next step.”