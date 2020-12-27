What's it worth on eBay? Vintage way to make music

Suzuki Omni chord OM-94 is a vintage, Japanese synthesizer that produces 16-bit sounds like you would find in old Nintendo games.
It has a touch-sensitive bar on the right that allows it to be played like a harp. When played with a long sustain and added reverb and chorus, this item becomes an amazing ambient pad.
In addition to live play, it provides an internal recording system that allows the user to record sequences as they are played and then can be replayed.
This vintage synthesizer was first sold in 1981 and has buttons for major, minor and seventh chords. A favorite among collectors, this unit sold on eBay for $499.