Revered satirical comedian Sacha Baron Cohen brings his beloved Borat character back to life in Amazon’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” The film’s lengthy subtitle is “Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”.
After the reception of 2006’s “Borat” film, Kazakhstan is made into a laughing stock. After 14 years of forced labor, Borat is given the chance to redeem himself. He is tasked to travel to America to deliver genius money to the Trump administration in an attempt to redeem Kazakhstan in America’s eyes.
The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova. It’s directed by Jason Woliner.
Cohen has amassed a reputation for putting himself in controversial circumstances for the sake of a joke. His boldness for stirring the pot is something that I admire him for even if he doesn’t always stick the punchline. His commitment to his role is the likes of something that’s rarely seen in modern comedy.
I consider the original “Borat” as one of the greatest satirical comedies. Highlighting xenophobia, racism and other characteristics of some Americans, the film packs a socially conscious punch. With the original film achieving a cult classic status, this 14-years-later sequel has a lot to live up to.
Partially shot in secret during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” offers another round of revealing, troubling and hilarious social commentary. The real pranks are amped up to another level for the sequel. There are two moments in particular that people will talk about for years to come.
Cohen takes the controversial political state in America and puts it at the forefront. Highlights include Cohen donning a Trump costume and crashing a conservative rally where Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech earlier this year. The scene is one of the funniest.
Another standout scene involves Borat and his daughter, Tutar, at a crisis pregnancy center. It’s one of those fall-out-of-your-chair laughing scenes. The film has a few peppered throughout.
The best bit of the film is an interview with politician Rudy Giuliani. He believed he was a part of a real journalistic interview, but little did he know that secret movie cameras were rolling. When he thought cameras weren’t rolling, he is exposed in some compromising behavior. I won’t spoil the surprise, but you’ll want to see what the controversial scene entails.
While the laughs and social commentary are as impactful as ever, the emotional hook of the film is surprisingly heartfelt. The father-daughter relationship between Borat and Tutar is initially played for laughs. As the film progresses though, there’s a legitimately sweet dynamic between them.
Bakalova stands on her own as Tutar. She has to carry a lot of the comedic weight opposite Cohen. When involved in some of the unscripted pranks with real people, Bakalova keeps it professional and pulls off fantastic comedic timing.
A performance in these films requires a lot of skill, but Bakalova makes it look easy. As her character makes key life decisions, you want her to succeed in her goals. Bakalova’s performance boasts a delicate balance between laughs and genuine emotion. I didn’t expect a movie like this to have an effective emotional undercurrent.
The twist in the ending is one of the most brilliant I’ve seen in a comedy in recent years. A surprise cameo seals the deal.
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” lives up to the legacy of Borat. It delivers the biting social commentary and hilarious pranks of its predecessor. Though a few gags didn’t work, they were few and far between.
I believe the film is a contender at the upcoming Academy Awards. Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay and possibly Best Picture are within reach of a nomination. Having seen it twice, I can’t wait to watch it and discuss it with friends.
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” could be an all-timer in the comedic satire genre. If you can stomach the sharp political humor, you have to seek it out. Cohen and company have managed to strike lightning twice.
I give the film 4.75 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 36 minutes. It’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.