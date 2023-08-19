Anyone who has known, lived with or cleaned up after a hoarder can attest to this truth: Hoarding is a demon, and a vicious, persistent one at that.
Demons lie. A hoarding demon whispers into a hoarder’s soul, “Don’t let go of that. You might need it.”
Or, the demon suggests a rationalization: “These are collectors’ items. Somebody will pay big money for them someday — so acquiring and keeping all this junk, I mean treasure, is really an investment.”
Recommended for you
That rationalization doesn’t hold water, and on some level, even the hoarder knows it — because the hoarder has no intention, ever, of parting with anything, at any price.
No, not even at the moment of death. Hoarders often believe, in their heart of hearts and against all obvious rational evidence, that they can and will take it with them.
Nor does the hoarder necessarily have any real intention of using, taking care of or truly enjoying the accumulated stuff. It’s entirely about “having.”
Anyone who has known, lived with or cleaned up after a hoarder can attest that there’s nothing funny, cute or quirky about hoarding. It is a hazard to health — physical health, mental health, and yes, spiritual health.
Furthermore, I have observed that even people who don’t pile up endless boxes, bundles and stacks of junk in their dwellings can be hoarders. Theoretically, I guess, even an ascetic monk can be a hoarder.
It is possible to hoard people. It is possible to hoard God.
Not only is it possible, I think it happens a lot.
Remember what hoarding is. It’s entirely about “having” something. Caring for it, taking pleasure in it, sharing it and ultimately letting it go — none of those things enter into a hoarder’s mind or soul.
What does hoarding of relationships look like? It could look like a jealous spouse who won’t let a partner have contact with family or friends. It could look like parents who treat a child as a prop for their vanity or who control or even physically abuse a child and justify it by declaring, “You’re mine.”
Hoarding in a spiritual or religious sense is a little bit murkier. As much as I love the hymn “Blessed Assurance” for its cheerful, upbeat tune, I have a lot of trouble with the opening line, “Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine.”
What do you mean by “mine?”
Is the Divine something that people can own? Is connection with God, on any level, something that can be grasped and possessed, but not shared?
Hoarding is a tough demon to defeat. Heaven knows I don’t have any formulas for exorcising this demon from the soul of someone else.
But I can be aware of how the hoarding demon operates. I can acquaint myself with the lies it tells, and call them out as lies. I can acknowledge how my own fears, insecurities and vulnerabilities might make me think, in passing, that I have to grab onto something — something material or something spiritual — to feel safe, cared for, favored or loved.
And I can cultivate my abilities to care, to share and ultimately to let go.