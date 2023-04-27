The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Scrap”
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Genre: Drama feature.
Country: U.S.
Run time: 105 minutes.
Director/writer: Vivian Kerr.
Producer: Vivian Kerr and Rachel Stander.
Trailer: tinyurl.com/ScrapMovie
When to see it: 4 p.m. today, Five Flags Theater; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Five Flags Bijou Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: Beth (Vivian Kerr) has been laid off and struggles to maintain the appearance of a successful middle-class lifestyle, hoping to land a new job and change her situation before her estranged brother, Ben (Anthony Rapp), finds out.
Meanwhile, as Ben and his wife, Stacy (Lana Parilla), consider a third round of in vitro fertilization, Stacy, a successful attorney, struggles with her conflicted relationship with motherhood.
“Scrap” is an intimate drama about family and the secrets we keep from one another.
Behind the scenes: Actor-writer-director-producer Vivian Kerr’s script for “Scrap” was a top 10 finalist in Final Draft’s Big Break screenplay competition. Kerr also has been a finalist in Sony Picture TV’s Rising Storytellers Search with a pilot about female-led gangs in 19th century New York.
Actress Lana Parilla will be familiar to audiences for her role as Regina Mills and The Evil Queen for seven seasons on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” Actor Anthony Rapp is an original cast member of the Broadway hit “Rent” and was recently seen in the role of Lt. Paul Stamets on the CBS series “Star Trek: Discovery.”
Kerr describes “Scrap” as a “drama with comedic moments.”
“It highlights the pain and dysfunction of unresolved childhood trauma and a lack of self-awareness,” she said. “It’s about letting go of ego and realizing how incredible life actually is”
Kerr said the other dynamic in the film is the narrative between a brother and a sister.
“This (also) is a movie meant to make people think about their siblings,” she said. “I hope the audience considers how precious time is with our siblings and will perhaps take a step toward reaching out and mending something that seemed broken.”
