If your birthday is today: The hard work, determination and persistence you employ will unleash the mental, physical or financial changes you want to enforce. Discipline and drive, coupled with enthusiasm and charisma, will ensure you get the help you need to turn your goal into something substantial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put a positive move in motion. Make plans that give you and those you love something that you can work toward together. Romance is in the stars and will improve your personal life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Cap the amount you spend on others, your home and entertainment. Chatting and using charm will be the easiest ways to win favors. Avoid joint ventures or making promises you cannot keep.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Know your limits and back away rather than duke it out with someone you want to maintain as your confidant. Say less and let your actions speak for you. Choose kindness over being right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let the changes others make cost you. Be smart, not gullible, and get every detail straight before you partake in a joint venture or situation that can affect your reputation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your heart and soul into whatever you do, and the experience will pay for itself. A commitment will stabilize your life and encourage change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Trust your instincts over someone else's and you'll avoid being dragged into an emotionally unstable situation. A change someone makes will upset your plans. Push forward on your own.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Follow your imagination, and it will lead to surprises, gains and new beginnings. You control your happiness, not someone else. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay attention to your spending habits. Refrain from jumping into a joint venture without sufficient information. Be intelligent, moderate and direct.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Set your sights on what you want, and pursue your goal with passion. Not everyone will accept the changes you decide on, but in the end, it will make the task of elimination much more manageable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) How you go about business or assist others will draw attention and help you finish what you start. Your ability to multitask will be praised.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Find a creative way to be productive and have fun at the same time. Invite people who put a smile on your face to join in and add to your extravaganza. A personal pick-me-up will fetch compliments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take the necessary steps to avoid illness or injury. Protect against situations that can disrupt your plans and ruin your day. Use brain over brawn to solve any problems that surface.
Sept. 11