This past year has proven to be a roller coaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ironically, amid everything else that was shut down, the rides that are the heart and soul of amusement park were included.
However, George Washington Middle School students in Dubuque recently were able to get a small dose of them in creating coasters through the Roller Coaster Project.
I always had wondered how these thrilling machines managed to run. What keeps their momentum going? What does every coaster need?
With the help of Christopher Sindt, a science teacher at Washington, my peers and I were able to play engineer and find out.
“One of the hardest aspects of the project is to be able to gather all the relevant data and turn that into something useful,” Sindt said. “In this case, the data is turned into graphs that gives students a visual representation of all the concepts we learned in class.”
For approximately three weeks, students worked on building and designing the coasters. Using Lab Quest — a data logger — my peers and I calculated velocity, height, force, energy and acceleration throughout the coaster track. Taking these measurements helped us to “see” the motion.
Students typically played four roles within each group — the architect, engineer, physicist and graphic designer. My role was the physicist since I enjoy measuring and recording data.
Each team had a unique way of working on the project, but many selected roles that fit to the best of their abilities.
“My group chose to assign everybody tasks and made sure we all finished ours by the end of the class,” said Daniel Rothert, an eighth-grader. “If we didn’t understand something, we asked each other what to do and figured it out as a team, so in the end it all worked out.”
There also were four inspections throughout the three-week process. Each group had to be ready to submit their checkpoints by the date issued, helping everyone stay on track.
Several were overwhelmed the first time they saw the amount of work that needed to be done. However, with the project broken up into smaller sections, it made things achievable.
It also was the first time many of the students had used physics calculations in a real-life situation — a very eye-opening experiment.
“The roller coaster project has made physics fun for me since I am able to see how it is used in the things I enjoy,” said student Julia Stierman. “To see the thought behind roller coasters made physics a lot more interesting, and I know that I will use this thought process in the real world, because I have been looking into careers in the STEM industry.”
Stierman hasn’t been the only student inspired by the project. From computing formulas to arranging tracks, the roller coaster project has been one of the biggest highlights for me from middle school.
It gave everyone a sense of responsibility, teamwork, perseverance and, most importantly, memories.