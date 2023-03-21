If your birthday is today: Keep busy. Idle time will lead to dissatisfaction, complaints and arguments. Put a plan, budget and schedule in place. Call the shots instead of letting others make decisions for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep the momentum flowing. Don't ignore the rules or listen to bad advice. Someone will be eager to make you look bad or ruin your plans. Be true to yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Hard work is necessary when trying to get in shape, following your dream or joining forces with someone you find compatible. Refuse to let outside influences interrupt your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't start what you can't finish. Getting upset with someone will only slow you down. Stay on budget and be practical.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Listen to what people are telling you, but don't share too much. Don't compromise your position by saying something you shouldn't.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Change only what's necessary. Focus on visiting people who can offer something valuable to you. Taking a trip will prove educational.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Try something new. Don't give in to others. Map out how you want your life to be, then start the journey. Practical ideas will be key.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take pride in what you do. Having your finger on the pulse of something will give you a range of options. An incredible opportunity awaits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Getting your house in order will ease your mind. Do the dirty work yourself and you'll understand the benefits of maintenance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep an open mind, but don't believe everything you hear. Keep your emotions in check. Be accommodating.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick to your budget. Use your experience to change things for the better. You can dream, but be realistic about what's possible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Finish your to-do list. Don't withhold your thoughts and feelings when dealing with pushy people. Be blunt about what you expect and are willing to give.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Funnel your energy into something unique, creative or passionate. Refuse to give in to disgruntled people. Declutter your space and rearrange things to fit your lifestyle.
