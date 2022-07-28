A curious mermaid desperate to make her way in a new world for the love of a handsome prince. An ensemble of singing sea creatures that helps make her dream come true. And two Dubuque theater companies to bring the classic fairy tale to life.
The Grand Opera House will partner with Rising Star Theatre Company for a combined youth production of the Hans Christian Andersen story and Disney film adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” next month. Performances will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13; and 2 p.m. Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Grand.
It will mark a kind of rekindling between the two organizations, each led by individuals with a history of collaboration in Dubuque theater and who also share intertwining connections between the groups.
“In some ways, it feels like I never left, and in others, it’s totally different,” said Megan Schumacher, who co-founded Rising Star with Grand Executive and Artistic Director Nick Halder during the summer of 2009, after a lengthy stint spear-heading the Grand’s youth summer efforts. “We just like working on theater and like working together. This has opened the door to a lot of opportunities for us and for both theater groups we represent.”
Halder, who originally is from northwest Iowa, came to Dubuque in 2005 to collaborate with longtime friend Schumacher on a Grand youth summer production.
Halder was studying theater at the University of Northern Iowa at the time and later went on to pursue his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Arizona in Tucson and his doctorate from Texas Tech University. However, during the next three summers, he returned to Dubuque to team with Schumacher.
“Dubuque became like a summer home to me for theater,” Halder said in a 2021 interview with the TH. “And it’s where I first met everyone I would continue working with for the next 15 years.”
In 2008, Halder and Schumacher produced their final youth summer production at the Grand, following a series of organizational changes.
“The youth production at the Grand during that time wasn’t budgeted the same way as the other productions in the season,” Halder said. “But to Megan and me, it wasn’t just a kids show. We didn’t treat the kids any differently than we did the adults. We put the same amount of energy into our youth production, and it took the same amount of work.”
Despite encouraging Grand officials to reconsider the budget for the youth production, the pair made the difficult decision to step away, but did so amicably. A year later, they co-founded Rising Star.
Throughout the course of the next decade, the nonprofit theater company grew from mounting a summer production for youth to offering a series of educational summer camps and a variety of on-stage and behind-the-scenes opportunities to more than 1,000 area thespians of all ages.
In May 2021, Halder — who also previously had served as a theater director in residence at Clarke University, where Schumacher studied theater — was named the Grand’s executive and artistic director, succeeding Frank McClain. He had led the organization for six years and announced his departure earlier in 2021.
Since stepping into that role, one of Halder’s focuses for the Grand has been collaboration across the tri-states’ arts community — something he said more local arts organizations are implementing, including organizations like the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, the Dubuque Academy of Ballet, the Dubuque Museum of Art and the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, among others.
“One of my goals is to find ways the Grand can work with other organizations across all art forms, not just theater,” Halder said. “It’s an inherent thing in theater to collaborate. We do it all the time with music, dance, scenic design and other production elements. Having two strong arts organizations create a single artistic experience for patrons to experience can only be a good thing. And Rising Star has very much been like a child to me, birthing it and watching it grow. It’s nice to see it join forces with the Grand for something like this.”
Despite Halder’s previous ties to Rising Star and Schumacher’s to the Grand, the two said the partnership between their organizations on “The Little Mermaid” is just that. There are no plans for one company to absorb the other.
“I think there has always been room for both companies to exist in the same artistic space,” Halder said. “A lot of the shows we would produce at the Grand would never be the right fit for Rising Star.”
Although it didn’t return to mounting all-ages productions this year due to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rising Star also fulfills a different community need in theater, Schumacher added. Its emphasis has not only been on all-ages productions but also on youth education and outreach through summer enrichment. Rising Star hosted its annual theater camps earlier in the season.
“We each had to establish our autonomy and what the mutual benefit would be for both parties, and both our boards weighed this heavily,” she said. “There are a lot of similarities between our organizations in terms of wanting to create opportunities in live theater, but there are a lot of differences as well. It made the most sense to collaborate on a kids’ show — something that offered plenty of parts and plenty of opportunities.
“To be able to strengthen both our resources, share our audience followings and mount a production together offered a lot of benefits, particularly for the youth participating who get to learn in this great theater facility that has seen so many upgrades over the years.”
More than 150 area youth in second through 12th grades will participate in the six performances, split between two casts: The Gadgets & Gizmos cast and the Whozits & Whatzits cast.
All who auditioned were invited to participate.
Creating abundance, in addition to a meaningful and memorable live theater experience for participants and patrons, is the common thread between the Grand and Rising Star in its approach to “The Little Mermaid.”
“The more people we can involve around the table, the more I think we’ll continue to grow in the arts and in artistic opportunities for people in Dubuque to not only see but to be a part of,” Halder said. “It’s exciting.”
