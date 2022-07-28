A curious mermaid desperate to make her way in a new world for the love of a handsome prince. An ensemble of singing sea creatures that helps make her dream come true. And two Dubuque theater companies to bring the classic fairy tale to life.

The Grand Opera House will partner with Rising Star Theatre Company for a combined youth production of the Hans Christian Andersen story and Disney film adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” next month. Performances will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13; and 2 p.m. Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Grand.

