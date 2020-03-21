The University of Dubuque Campus Worship Team and Gospel Choir will host a Worship Night at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, in Blades Chapel on the UD campus.
Featured will be a collection of diverse Christian worship arrangements that aim to welcome, inspire, challenge and send us as messengers of the Good News and mediators of mercy, hope and justice into the world.
The Campus Worship Team and Gospel Choir are comprised of students passionate about the connection between music and the Christian faith. These students actively use their musical leadership on campus and beyond through weekly chapel services held Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Blades Chapel, IMPACT worship services held Sunday evening in Blades Chapel, services held Sunday morning in Dubuque area churches and various events such as Worship Night.
The Campus Worship Team is under the direction of Andrew Kalthoff, minister to students and director for worship, while the Gospel Choir is directed by Victor Evans, adjunct professor of music.
The Worship Night is free to attend and open to the public. No ticket is required.