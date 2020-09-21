If your birthday is today: Focus on home, family and taking care of personal matters that can influence how and where you live. Refuse to let your emotions twist your judgment. Don't feel you are obligated to put others before yourself and your loved ones. Make adjustments and keep moving forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Taking a unique approach to an old idea looks promising. Refuse to let a past connection interfere with your life. Avoid extreme situations and overindulgent individuals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A change regarding how you earn your living or handle money is favored. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction that will leave you at a loss.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A change of attitude or approach will give you the leverage you need to gain support. The proper protocol will be necessary to avoid a setback. A partnership is overdue for an adjustment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't trust anyone with information that is sensitive. Take more time to assess your health and finances. Take care of professional responsibilities in order to avoid complaints.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Offer alternatives that are in line with what's best for everyone. A positive change at home will ensure that you don't disrupt a relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) As long as you can keep the peace without having to do something that may jeopardize your position, reputation or opportunities, you'll come out on top. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Spend more time helping others and less time trying to manipulate situations to suit your needs. Relationships require trust, patience and equality to stand the test of time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Invest in something that will help you raise your earning potential. Physical fitness is favored. A meaningful relationship will undergo a change that leads to added benefits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Get things done on time in order to avoid criticism. If you do a good job, it will lead to rewards. Take care of your responsibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Make personal improvements. Use your intelligence to come up with an idea that will help you get ahead. Physical fitness is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) By taking a unique path, you will discover the talents and skills you didn't realize you possessed. A change of plans will work in your favor, and an opportunity will bring you closer to someone special.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) What you accomplish will far exceed your expectations and set a precedent that will give you the incentive to combine your working and living spaces to achieve optimum efficiency and lower your overhead.
