In 2014, Wes Heitzman realized a host of opportunities for the visual arts in Dubuque.
Taking advantage of the tri-states’ driftless topography, he saw potential for artists to immerse themselves in a unique landscape — from vast farmlands to urban cityscapes, scenic parks, gardens and the Mississippi River — and to capture that variety on canvas.
He saw a place for artists to gather as a community, embracing a style of painting that had grown in popularity.
Recommended for you
He also saw a way to connect art to patrons, helping to foster appreciation, as well as help art lovers both begin and continue building their collection.
“The initial inspiration was the variety of landscapes there was to paint,” Heitzman said. “There was an opportunity to bring some awareness to these parts of Dubuque that we all love, as well as to help bolster Dubuque as an arts community and destination.”
What has resulted is Bluff Strokes, a week-long event that showcases plein air painting, as artists set up their easels and paint outdoors throughout Dubuque.
It will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 17, and continue through Saturday, Sept. 23, with painting competitions, a forum for young artists, demonstrations, community gatherings, an art sale and more.
The roots of plein air
Derived from the French expression meaning, “open air,” plein air is the practice of painting outdoors, incorporating natural light, color and movement as it happens in nature.
While it dates back to the 1840s, a resurgence in plein air painting began taking place in the 1980s in California and has since expanded across the United States.
According to Plein Air magazine, approximately 80 paint outs take place throughout the country. It also is estimated that there are more than one million plein air painters in the United States.
An affiliate of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society, Bluff Strokes is entering its sixth year, having taken a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After hosting workshops its first two years, Bluff Strokes expanded to include its first paint out in 2016, drawing 45 artists.
This year, it will draw approximately 60 artists from nine states.
Two staples of the event will take place, with a Quick Paint from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19; and a Nocturne, or night paint, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, with paintings turned in by artists at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.
“They are two popular events and fairly common at paint outs,” Heitzman said. “They produce a lot of interesting work from the artists who are visiting the community with fresh eyes.”
In addition to hosting painters from across the country, the event also recognizes the work they create throughout the week.
More than $15,000 in first-, second- and third-place awards are distributed in categories including Mississippi Overlook, Riverfront Scene, Historic Dubuque, Industrial, Arboretum/Garden, Rural Scene, Street Scene and Artistic License.
Judging this year’s event will be Carol Strock Wasson, an Indiana-based painter, and that will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, with awards at 5 p.m.
Paintings created throughout the week will be available to view and purchase at a patron party from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Catering will be provided by Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar, wine and Jubeck’s New World Brewing beer. Dubuque guitarist Marcus DeJesus also will perform.
A public sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. During this time, artists also will be painting at the Dubuque Farmers Market, with additional work available.
Opportunities for emerging artists are on tap, too.
A young artists forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Artist Steve Puttrich also will offer a demonstration for a Clarke University painting class from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.
“We’ve become one of the premier locations regionally,” Heitzman said. “We’re starting to attract bigger artists and even younger artists who are painters but are just learning plein air painting. So, we have an opportunity to have an influence.”
Community support also has been strong, Heitzman said.
“The people here have been fantastic,” he said. “It’s exciting to connect people with art and to see people buying a painting they love for the first time. This has been a wonderful outlet to bring to Dubuque.”