The psychotherapist and author Dr. David Richo once wrote, “a healthy person is not perfect but perfectible, not a done deal but a work in progress.” Turns out, that’s true even for folks over 60 who have obesity.
A study published in Clinical Endocrinology found that when folks 60 to 78 enrolled in a hospital-based, weight-loss program, they lost as much — or more — weight and did it more quickly than obese folks under age 60 who followed the same diet, exercise and emotional support routines. Participants who were over 60 lost 7.3% of their body weight in around 34 months, while younger folks shed 6.9% in 41 months. The average participant had a body mass index of just over 40 (what’s called morbid obesity) to begin with.
This was a hospital-based, weight-loss program, similar to what many hospitals across the country offer. So if you’re one of the more than 40% of older folks in the U.S. who are obese, don’t give up on yourself. By losing weight, you can reduce your risk for — or the severity of — many obesity-related health challenges, such as Type 2 diabetes, most cancers, most cardiovascular diseases, asthma, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis and chronic back pain.
Talk to your doctor about taking steps — literally and figuratively — to shed excess pounds through programs that help you make changes to your nutrition and activity level and provide psychological counseling and support groups. You can see great success at any age, and the reward is a younger (and happier) RealAge.
