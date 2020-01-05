The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 7 p.m.
on NBC
British actor and comic Ricky Gervais, who has a fondness for cracking jaw-dropping, take-no-
prisoners jokes at the expense of the rich and famous, returns for his fifth stint as host.
“God Friended Me,” 7 p.m. on CBS
Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) stumbles across a new clue to who is behind the God Account when Joy (Jessica Lu) points out what might not be a coincidence: All Miles’ friend suggestions have been clients of the same insurance company.
“Crossword Mysteries,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
Lacey Chabert returns as New York Sentinel crosswords editor and part-time sleuth Tess Harper in a new mystery called “Abracadaver.”
Movie: “Abducted
on Air,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
As she works her way up the ladder at a local TV station, ambitious newswoman Sasha Bruder (Kim Shaw) dreams of being a star reporter, but usually finds herself covering mundane community events. She becomes part of a bigger story when she is kidnapped and held until she makes a escape.
“Worst Cooks in America,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
Alton Brown (“Good Eats”) joins chef Anne Burrell as a team mentor as they lead a new class of 16 decidedly unpromising recruits through another rigorous culinary boot camp, which includes some crazy challenges.
“Sister Wives,” 8 p.m.
on TLC
As season 14 opens with a premiere called, “Kicked Out,” the Sister Wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., but they quickly discover they weren’t able to leave behind them the dramatic challenges posed by their polygamous lifestyle.
“Naked and Afraid,” 9 p.m. on Discovery
Discovery Channel opens season 11 of its survivalist challenge with a premise more harrowing than ever before. The show invites some of the strongest and most resourceful players ever featured on past seasons and drops them in isolated areas and this time around, no one by their side.