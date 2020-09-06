Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
5. Luster, Raven Leilani, FSG
6. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
8. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
9. Migrations, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
10. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
11. The Exiles, Christina Baker Kline, Custom House
12. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper
13. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
14. Summer, Ali Smith, Pantheon
15. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S\
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope, Jon Meacham, Random House
6. Vesper Flights, Helen Macdonald, Grove Press
7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
8. Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth, Brian Stelter, Atria/One Signal Publishers
9. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
10. Evil Geniuses, Kurt Andersen, Random House
11. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
12. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
13. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
14. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
15. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
5. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
6. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
7. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books
10. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
11. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
12. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
13. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
14. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco\
15. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
3. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
5. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
6. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
7. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
8. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
9. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
11. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
12. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
13. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
14. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
15. Know My Name: A Memoir, Chanel Miller, Penguin
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
5. The Last Odyssey, James Rollins, Morrow
6. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
7. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket
8. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
9. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
10. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
6. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
9. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
14. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
15. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
5. Darius the Great Deserves Better, Adib Khorram, Dial Books
6. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
7. You Should See Me in a Crown (An Indies Introduce Title), Leah Johnson, Scholastic Press
8. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
9. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
10. Raybearer (An Indies Introduce Title), Jordan Ifueko, Amulet
11. All American Boys, Jason Reynolds, Brendan Kiely, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
12. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido
13. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Where Dreams Descend, Janella Angeles, Wednesday Books
Children's Illustrated
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
5. Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
6. We Will Rock Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
8. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
9. Last Stop on Market Street, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper\
11. All Are Welcome, Alexandra Penfold, Suzanne Kaufman (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
13. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
14. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
Children's Series
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback)