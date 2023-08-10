Sleep is more than a chance to temporarily escape everyday stresses. It appears it may be when your body and brain do some much-needed housekeeping. While you’re sleeping, your brain has a waste management system that flushes out brain waste — brain-cell poop, dead brain cells and toxins. If that so-called glymphatic system is interrupted because of sleep deprivation or insomnia, that may increase your risk for Alzheimer’s. And, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, when you don’t get enough sleep, symptoms of depression, seizures, high blood pressure and migraines worsen. Even one night of missed sleep can create a prediabetic state in an otherwise healthy person. In addition, sleep helps regulate your cardiovascular system, your pancreas and other organs.
But, if you’re getting enough quality sleep regularly, there are amazing benefits. A new study in the journal Cortex found that better sleep quality is associated with fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety. And in the library at LongevityPlaybook.com, we have data showing that if you are age 55 or older and get from 6.5 to 8.5 hours of restful sleep nightly, you make your “ActualAge” two years younger than your chronological age. There are also studies that show that if you get seven hours of sleep each night, that’s associated with the lowest rates of mortality from cancer, immune disease and cardiovascular problems. Powerful stuff, sleep.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, "The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,"