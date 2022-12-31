One word sparks within me as 2022 closes the door and the new door of 2023 opens.
That word is written on a small stone on my desk: Hope.
So many times as a new year approaches, I write my resolutions to do better.
What are they? Exercise, diet, get eight hours of sleep, wake up before the alarm in morning, set more time for daily prayer, relax, read more books, watch less television.
I have high hopes to accomplish them in 52 weeks. Alas, weeks later those expectations wither.
Perhaps I’m looking at hope superficially.
How do I view what hope is about? I think of the phrase, “Hope for the flowers” or “God gives us roses in winter.” Those phrases offer a hopeful message.
A recent experience this past week reminded me of a meaning for hope.
I visited my seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at a nearby care center. In the past we had played a lot of cards and she was a whip. I always wanted to be her partner. With the pandemic that changed many lives, we did not gather for card-playing. It was a number of years that I did not visit her.
She now is 99 years old and in good spirits. During a recent visit, we talked about chocolates, an old classmate of mine and my shyness when I was young.
Then she asked: “You’ll be coming to my birthday party when I’m 100, won’t you?”
This was a woman who lived expectantly to celebrate her centennial. Words of hope.
Bishop Steven Charleston, an indigenous Choctaw elder, writes of hope. Signs of hope are all around us like flowers blooming after a rain. People are wanting to join with others in speaking up for justice and care for others. Faith, like hope is a “spiritual energy where what we believe becomes what we do.” (Ladder to the Light: An Indigenous Elder’s Meditations on Hope and Courage, Broadleaf, 2021, 60-61, 67)
Richard Rohr writes that hope is seeing the presence and action of God in our lives. Love and hope is all around us. He suggests we stand still and watch people around us.
Perhaps we will see a young mother talking to her child, a couple laughing together, an older man holding a door for a stranger, a child making a gift for someone special. (Adapted from Richard Rohr, with Brie Stoner and Paul Swanson, “Love Evolves,” Another Name for Every Thing, season I, episode 4, March 9, 2019, audio podcast.)
Take time to contemplatively gaze around you and see the hopeful signs that “shout out” at us. Hope is a spiritual energy that springs from what we believe in our inner core.
