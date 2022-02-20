When it comes to gifts, my wife knows me as well as she knows Punnett squares and genotypes. Which is to say, very well.
There have been a range of truly great ones over the years, but this year’s birthday gift was outstanding and totally unexpected.
As I tore through the wrapping paper, gradually revealing the outside shell of a PlayStation 5 box, I was forced to consider the white elephant in the room.
Considering the scarcity of PlayStation 5 consoles on the open marketplace, I asked if she had purchased one of the many empty boxes that were and are circulating both as a scam and as a joke. (Seriously, there’s one on eBay as of this writing, clearly labeled as empty, selling for about $70.)
I mean, it could have been filled with delicious cured meats and cheeses and I would have been just as happy.
But no, like a huntress of old, she had stalked her prey, targeted it and brought it home with the fanfare such a trophy deserves.
Or, at least, she engaged the services of a mutual friend to help track it down.
It was so unexpected — and shocking — because, through the years, I have gotten further and further away from being an early adopter.
Whether that’s due to age and wisdom (about 20%) or age and laziness (80%) depends on who you ask and whether I’m in a good mood if you ask me.
It all goes back to the release of the PlayStation 2 in 2000 — yes, these numbers are contributing to my mood right now.
Proving that the more things change, the more they stay the same, there was a shortage of consoles on the horizon and getting one in an age before widespread internet commerce was going to take some legwork.
My friends and I had gone the distance: We’d had a garage sale that summer to raise funds, plans had been made for the late night camp out at the local Walmart (where I worked as a stock boy) then a wrench was thrown into it the night-of.
Why not, my mother said, drive to Beloit, Wis.? There was one of those new-fangled 24-hour “super” Walmarts. We could simply get there around midnight, grab our goods and be back in time to enjoy the spoils.
Looking back on it now, I’m not sure if she was aware of the scarcity. And God bless her, but my mother’s direction-giving capacity more often fell into the “take a left at the tree stump with the ax in it — no the poplar one, not the ash” category than not.
It wasn’t exactly a disastrous road trip, but it was harrowing. It was, after all, in the midst of road construction season in Wisconsin. I’m pretty sure the words “we’re going to die” were uttered at least once from the backseat. I was just excited that my parents had given me keys and let me take the family van.
When we finally made it to the destination, we discovered a line that was dozens of people deep (in my memory it stretches to the horizon) and were gruffly warned by a Hawaiian shirt-clad man in a camping chair that “all the PlayStations were accounted for.”
The good news was we managed to get back home in time to be third in line at the “regular” Walmart, right behind the one friend who had clearly seen the trip for the disaster it would be and declined to join.
The eight-hour wait until opening time might have been cold, but at least we got to listen to the two 12-year-olds in line in front of us brag about their new Nokia cellphones.
Finally, 7 a.m. rolled around and a familiar assistant manager stood ready to open the doors. I blanched as I recognized the glee in her eyes as she counted down to exactly 7 on her wrist watch, with maybe an extra 30 seconds tacked on.
As she counted, the crowd slowly squished those of us at the front of the line into the doors. When they were finally flung open, the stampede carried me along at its head in a way that I can only assume crowdsurfing feels.
Up ahead, one of the people from further down the line attempted to run ahead of everyone at the front. He got face-palmed into the bottled water aisle I’d be restocking in two days time for his efforts.
In other words, chaos.
I don’t remember how many people got the coveted consoles — I certainly did — but I do remember watching disappointed people make their way across the street to the ShopKo that opened an hour later.
It’s one of those teenage escapades that’s not only seared into my memory but helps inform why I get to sit around and be grumpy as I’m gifted thoughtful pieces of rare technology.
With age the benefits.
Or, more appropriately, growing old is mandatory but growing up is optional.