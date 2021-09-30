For six years, Dubuque’s Linwood Cemetery has hosted Great River Investigative Paranormal Society as they’ve led cemetery walks past the resting places of some of the city’s most illustrious citizens — Thomas Kelly, the Langworthy family and Stephen Hempstead among them.
And while GRIPS does investigate the paranormal, Linda Federonich, one of the group’s founders, said the walk can be more entertaining than frightening.
The walk draws the curious, both believers and nonbelievers, and those who want to explore the history of the cemetery and its residents.
“We don’t overdo the scaring,” Federonich said. “We’re curious, and we bring a spirit box and stop at graves that are more active. But we also tell their history.”
Federonich said the annual walk, which takes place three times per week through October, has proven successful since its inception.
In Prairie du Chien, Wis., the historical society’s annual Visiting Our Ancestors cemetery walk is more about the forebears than the scares.
The tour includes several stops: The French Catholic and Calvary cemeteries, the Dousman Family cemetery plot, the officers’ cemetery at Fort Crawford and the Brisebois Cemetery.
“The Brisebois Cemetery is the fun one,” said Mary Antoine, president of the Prairie du Chien Historical Society. “It is a local rite of passage. It’s literally on top of one of the bluffs. It’s not easy to get to because it’s surrounded by private property. There is a way to get there, so I lead the pack.”
Guides in costume portraying historic Prairie du Chien figures will tell their stories about life in Prairie du Chien while they were alive.
At the Fort Crawford officers’ cemetery, an officer and an officer’s wife will tell their stories of life on the frontier.
Another stop will include the French Catholic cemetery, the oldest cemetery in the Upper Mississippi Valley and in Wisconsin.
“It was started in 1817, and when people were buried, there were fences built around their graves,” Antoine said. “Over the years, the fences have disappeared, but the sunken gravesites are still there.”
The tour used to bus attendees between stops, but in 2020, the historical society asked participants to drive their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did it last year, and it worked really well,” Antoine said. “So we’re going to continue that.”
Prairie du Chien will celebrate its 150th birthday next year, and Antoine promised the walk will be special.
“We’ll meet men and women who had a lot to do with the success of Prairie du Chien,” she said.
While the Galena (Ill.) Historical Society’s annual walk took place in September this year, director Tessa Falk said it will be back next year.
“We normally do the walk in June, but because of COVID, we moved it to September this year,” she said.
Similar to Prairie du Chien, costumed interpreters portray some of Galena’s past residents.
For those interested in exploring the historical figures from Galena’s walk, there are two volumes of “Voices from the Grave,” available in the historical society’s gift shop or online at www.galenahistory.org.
“A lot of the scripts from the walk are included in the book,” Falk said.
Federonich said the experience is different every year, and that the reasons that people attend a cemetery walk can range from an interest in history or architecture to a passing curiosity about the paranormal.
“What we can’t explain is always pretty interesting,” she said. “And when you get the right group of people together with the right attitude, you can draw a lot of paranormal activity.”