Roshek’s Department Store, at the corner of Eighth and Locust streets, was one of the most visited places in the region for decades.
Brothers John and Frank Roshek, who had operated a dry goods business in Dubuque since 1893, opened the state-of-the-art building in 1931.
A trip to Roshek’s was an adventure for the entire family. With an impressive mezzanine and six floors of retail space, the building included a restaurant known as The Packet Room, where oysters could be had for $1.50 and a ham and swiss on rye was 60 cents. There was a soda fountain with a 75-foot long marble counter, elevators with white-gloved attendants and a pastry department that sold pies, cakes and puddings.
Display windows featured different themes and, of course, items for sale. They were big, whimsical scenes with lots of color and life-size figures. They were meant to bring shoppers into the store, but they also were meant to entertain and delight.
The design and construction of those windows were the responsibility of “display men,” artists whose sole job was to create tableaus for department store windows. At Roshek’s, the display man was A.G. Sten.
Born in 1879 in the capital city of Kristiania (later renamed Oslo), Norway, Arthur Oskar Gjerose Sten had a fairly comfortable upbringing. The 1891 Norwegian census shows 12-year-old Arthur living in Kristiania with his father, Christian, who owned a restaurant, and his mother, Emilie, who was listed as an owner of the establishment. He had a younger sister, Elenore, and there were two domestics who were taking care of the family.
In 1901, 20-year-old Arthur boarded the Australasian, a ship bound for Montreal, Quebec, Canada from Liverpool, England. Border crossing records show that Arthur was bound for Chicago once he left Quebec, although it seems that heartbreak might have caused him to leave the city not long after he settled there.
In 1905, he married Hazel Harlin. Just three years later, Hazel died of pulmonary tuberculosis. Soon after, the 30-year-old widower was living in a boarding house on West Fourth Street in Dubuque.
The 1910 census lists Arthur’s occupation as window dresser, and his employer as Dry Goods Store, so chances were good that he was working for the Roshek brothers by this time.
On Dec. 8, 1910, Arthur married Mary Ann Alderson, the daughter of English immigrants who farmed in Rickardsville, Iowa. In 1912, their son Gjerose Alderson Sten, who would go on to work with his father as a department store manager and later as an inspector at John Deere, was born.
Arthur was a member of the International Association of Display Men. He regularly traveled to attend its annual conferences, sometimes listed on the program as a featured speaker. He also contributed regularly to industry publications, including The Dry Goods Reporter and Merchants Record and Show Window.
Arthur knew his job involved not only the creation of beautiful display windows at Roshek’s, but knowing the mind of the shoppers as well: “Women are guided by window displays, I believe, in fully 80 percent of their purchases ... the store window is the women’s great ‘reminder’. It recalls to her some need, past or future,” he wrote in an article in 1912.
He was also a proponent of pricing all items displayed: “A woman does not like to be embarrassed. She may like a thing immensely in the window, but is afraid to go inside and ask the cost for fear that it may be entirely beyond her means.”
Arthur often swept the International Association of Display Men awards. During one particularly good year, he won 14 medals, including a championship medal for a completely original work. During his career, he won 32 awards for his display window creations.
Arthur became a U.S. citizen in 1941, when he was 61 years old. He died in 1954, at age 74, and is buried in Linwood Cemetery.
As a display man, his talent was unmatched. Arthur was finally asked by the association to quit entering the competitions so someone else would have a chance at winning.
