If your birthday is today: Slow down, go over details and do everything by the book this year. Don’t overextend yourself or take on the impossible. Aim for balance and equality in everything you pursue. Refuse to let emotional or sensitive issues ruin your chance to head down a path that offers security and stability. Choose to do what’s best for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Use charm, but don’t embellish. How you conduct yourself at events or in conversations will determine who reaches out to you in support of your efforts. Set reasonable guidelines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.