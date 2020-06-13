The challenges we now are facing in this country are daunting.
Large numbers of people have succumbed to illness and death from the COVID-19 virus, not only in large urban settings but also in the tri-states.
This threatening illness has placed emotional and physical strain not only on those who are directly affected by the illness but also on first responders, health care providers and all of us.
As if that were not enough, the often-hidden consequences of systemic racism have been exposed by the disproportionate rates of infection among minority populations.
The killing of George Floyd and other victims of racial violence has brought immediate response across the country and even around the world.
We are in shock, loss and grief.
How people tend to deal with their fear and anxiety is predictable. They redirect their fear and anxiety to focus on identified persons or groups whom we blame for our problems.
This happens when a certain family member is designated as “the problem child.” It happens in faith communities when we focus blame on the religious leader, ruling council or judicatory.
It also happens in local communities, when those identified for blame often are people different from ourselves: People of color, people with different religious beliefs, people with different sexual identities or people from different countries.
Faith communities are called to center themselves on the Great Commandment to love God and to love your neighbor as yourself. People of faith are called to redirect their fear and anxiety away from the tendency to place blame on identified scapegoats.
Through prayer, spiritual practices, Scripture study, constructive conversations and worship, people of faith are invited to allow the Spirit of God to transmute and transform their anger into positive spiritual energy to protect the vulnerable and promote the common good of all.
People of faith and faith communities have a crucial
role to play amid the turmoil in our society.
We are called to speak out for core values that would protect every human being from harm and advocate for the equal treatment of every person made in God’s image, that is, everyone.
We are called to stand up against the forces of discrimination and injustice that seek to separate and divide into an “us” and a “them.”
We are called to resist the powerful temptation to allow our fear and anxiety lead us into placing blame and escalating violence.
We are called to imagine how all people belong to a single beloved community and give our energy to that vision.