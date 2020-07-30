News in your town

Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announces new awards timetable for 2021 Golden Globes

Taking it to the streets: Dubuque Urban Sketchers find creative outlet in downtown community

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Inside look at why meat is bad for you

Ask Amy: Tragic loss brings on a strange family demand

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Are you a pro at managing depression?

Galena Center for the Arts seeking artist submissions

Fly-By-Night to host virtual performance of Shakespeare classic

The art of craft: DuMA exhibition puts spotlight on regional artists

Food: Going nuts for vegan picadillo empanadas

A Segment with Sibani: Bemcentinib and COVID-19

Ask Amy: Working from home reveals unsavory habits

New on DVD

Geography quiz

People in the News: Actress Spencer Grammer slashed outside Manhattan restaurant

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Are you at risk for post-menopausal metabolic syndrome?

Pandemic throws lives - and waistlines - into flux

Ask Amy: Aunt wonders if violent abuser can change

House of the Week: Stunning Exterior

Plumber: Fresh idea for bathroom odor control

Style at Home: Pretty fabric pairings, Part 2

What's it Worth on eBay? The throne of the past

Today's Moment of Frivolity: A tale of a cabinet

Book review: 'Jeopardy!' host Trebek searches for answers in book

On the list

Your horoscope

Concerts

Christian: The wonder and joy of a 3-year-old

Ask Amy: Marrying couple may have to dis-invite guests

Living with Children: Worried about headbanging

Design Recipes: Ideas for the perfect outdoor home office

Morning smile: Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise

Bruce’s History Lesson: A Nobel Peace Prize for a noble recipient

Closer to home: Some choose staying put over vacationing this summer

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 25

Ask Amy: Stressed wife might need a 'she shed'

Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' Friday

Almanac

Zeckser: Perfect time to celebrate Christmas in July

Spiritual Life: Learn from mistakes of others to finish well in life