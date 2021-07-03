If your birthday is today: Look at your options and make changes that won't break the bank but will make you feel secure in your environment. A lifestyle change will outweigh any negatives you encounter along the way. Trust in your ability to do what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stay out of an emotional scuffle with someone who doesn't see things your way. Put your energy into a creative outlet that boosts your ego and makes you feel good about your accomplishments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Find an alternative way to get past uncertainty and confusion. Your usual sources will be misleading. It's up to you to find the path that will encourage happiness and success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful what you wish for; there will be underlying factors to uncover and consider before you make a big decision. Keep life simple and distance yourself from imprudent people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Temptation to spend on things you don't need is apparent. Put a budget in place before you go out the door. A joint venture may tempt you, but it's likely to cause problems.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Change will excite you, but the work involved will deter you from following through. You can spend your life dreaming about the way you want things to be, or you can work to make things happen.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refrain from letting others influence you. If you want to live life your way, it's up to you to make changes that ensure happiness. Dedicate time and money to reaching your goal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Share your feelings and find out where you stand. Getting the go-ahead to put your plans in motion will discourage opposition.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Concern about a friend, relative or loved one will lead to a lifestyle change. You'll develop an idea that requires work on your part to get others to sign on.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be honest with yourself, and you will recognize what direction is best. Think for yourself and walk away from people detrimental to your well-being.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Plan to have fun and achieve something that makes you feel good about who you are and what you do. Enjoying the company of someone who shares your sentiments will be encouraging.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Someone will have a hidden agenda. Don't take anything for granted or let anyone speak for you. A change someone makes isn't worth the fight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Confusion will set in if you believe everything you hear. Take the initiative to discover information firsthand. An invitation to share something special with a loved one will be stabilizing.
July 3