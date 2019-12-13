Opening Doors will host a holiday concert benefit at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave.
“Holiday Harmonies” will include light, popular favorites and holiday tunes performed by Heartland Harmony Dubuque. Special guest performers will include Shirley Davis Orwoll, Sue Kalb and Deb Stevens, as well as It’s Us 4am, a quartet of high school women.
The concert will mark the first charity performance by women supporting and empowering other women.
In lieu of an admission charge, patrons are asked to bring an item from the Opening Doors’ wish list to support Teresa Shelter and Maria House.
Items include monetary donations, gift cards (store/gas/pizza), 13-gallon trash bags, liquid laundry detergent, bath towels, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, dryer sheets and dish soap.
For more information, call 563-582-7480.