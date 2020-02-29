We are living in an historic liminal time, the “in between” space of the unknown.
The atmosphere in our country has been affecting many emotionally and spiritually as we experience the hateful and violent crimes, the language and the behavior of people we hear or read in the news.
Where is God in all of this? We believe by faith that good will overcome evil. That’s what the Israelites in the Old Testament experience as expressed in the Psalms.
Jesus says, “Every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and every city or household divided against itself will not stand.” Matthew 12:25
Abraham Lincoln quoted from the same scriptural verse when the country was facing the issue of slavery leading to the civil war.
Martin Luther King Jr. spoke publicly, “Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the forces of hate with the power of love ... Our aim must never be to defeat or humiliate the white man, but to win his friendship and understanding.
“The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy, instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it. Through violence you may murder the liar, but you cannot murder the lie, nor establish the truth. Through violence you may murder the hater, but you do not murder hate. In fact, violence merely increases hate.
“Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
These thoughts ruminate in me as we enter into the season of Lent, six weeks of serious spiritual undertakings of penance in preparation for Easter, the remembrance of the resurrection of Christ. Penance means a change, a turnaround, a new direction in living.
Three moral stories speak truth and could be an aid to change ourselves this Lent.
The first is a Native American tale. A Native American grandfather told his grandson how he felt about terrorist activity. He said, “I feel as if I have two wolves fighting in my heart. One wolf is a vengeful violent one. The other wolf is a loving and compassionate one.”
The grandson asked him, “Which wolf will win the fight in your heart?” The grandfather answered, “The one I feed.”
Reflection for Lent: Think of an experience where you could have responded nonviolently when confronted with violence.
The second story occurs in a monastery where the monks did not enjoy living together.
Brother John was a grump, Brother James always picky and Brother Thomas too bossy. Their prayer life became a burden. People stopped coming for spiritual direction. Men stopped entering their community.
The abbot called the monks together and told them that he was going to visit the rabbi to see what could be done to make their life better as a community. When the abbot came to the rabbi’s door, the rabbi invited him in for a meal. The abbot told how little the monks enjoyed each other or prayed together, how diminished their community life had become. He wanted to know what to do.
The rabbi listened and finally said, “The Messiah is among you.” The abbot waited but the rabbi gave only this message. The abbot returned to the monastery, gathered the monks together and told them what the rabbi said: “The Messiah is among you.”
The monks began to ask each other, “Could Brother John, the grumpy one, be the Messiah? Or, picky Brother James? Or even Brother Thomas?” The monks began to look at each other differently and treat each other better. They shared what they received, listened to each other and helped each other.
People began coming to the monastery for spiritual direction. Young men asked to join the community again.
Reflection for Lent: How can you support and care for people you know or meet?
In the third narrative someone had a dream where he found himself in heaven. He saw a large room with a huge banquet table. He noticed people seated at the table were sad and none of the food had been touched.
Attached to each person’s arms were 3-foot spoons. They couldn’t get food into their mouths. Then he went to another room and also viewed a large banquet table. He noticed the people were laughing and talking. People were using their spoons to feed each other.
Reflection for Lent: What are ways you plan to help those in need?