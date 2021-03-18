Brightly colored paintings and an installation created by an Iowa City artist have transformed University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery.
“It’s About the Internet,” by Julia J. Wolfe, will be on display through Friday, March 26, according to a press release. The exhibit is free and open to the public. It also is available to view virtually with photos, artist statements and video tours. Patrons can visit “It’s about the Internet” virtually at gallery.dbq.edu/mar21.
A multidisciplinary artist, Wolfe’s work is based on observations of the public and private human experience, the release stated. Drawing primarily from the American landscape, she layers imagery of mass-production with an aesthetic that combines comedy and satire with weightier subjects.
Her work has been exhibited nationally in numerous solo and group shows, including “Every Woman Biennial 2019” at La MaMa Galleria in New York City; “I’m Happy to Sit Here Beside You” at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill.; “Pitch In!” at Public Space One in Iowa City; and “Repurpose” at Core New Art Space in Denver.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the academic year. No more than 10 patrons are allowed in the gallery at one time. Face coverings are required.