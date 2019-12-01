HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press
6. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
7. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
8. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking
9. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
10. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
11. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
12. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci, Grand Central
13. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
15. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, FSG
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Warning, Anonymous, Twelve
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. Me, Elton John, Holt
5. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
6. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
7. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, Harper
8. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central
10. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel
11. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
12. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton
13. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
14. The Beautiful Ones, Prince, Spiegel & Grau
15. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
TRADE
PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
6. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
9. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
10. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
12. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
14. An Anonymous Girl, Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
5. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor
6. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
7. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
8. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
9. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin
10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
12. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central
13. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie, Back Bay
14. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
15. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
5. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
6. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
7. The House Next Door, James Patterson, Grand Central
8. You Don’t Own Me, Mary Higgins Clark, Alafair Burke, Pocket
9. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
10. Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger, Sentinel
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
8. The Wimpy Kid Do-It-Yourself Book, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
9. My Book with No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial Books
10. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
12. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
13. The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs, America’s Test Kitchen Kids, Sourcebooks Explore
14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
YOUNG ADULT
1. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
2. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
6. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
7. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
10. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
12. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
13. Blood Heir, Amélie Wen Zhao, Delacorte Press
14. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World
15. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
3. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic\
4. Sisters First, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Ramona Kaulitzki (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. The Shortest Day, Susan Cooper, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Candlewick
7. I Spy Christmas: A Book of Picture Riddles, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick (Illus.), Cartwheel Books
8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
9. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
11. Five Little Thank-Yous, Cindy Jin, Dawn M. Cardona (Illus.), Little Simon
12. Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening, Robert Frost, Susan Jeffers (Illus.), Dutton
13. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
14. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. The Questioneers (hardcover and paperback), Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
9. Arc of a Scythe (hardcover and paperback), Neal Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Folk of the Air (hardcover and paperback), Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers New in Series: The Queen of Nothing