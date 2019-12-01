HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday

2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

5. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press

6. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday

7. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese

8. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking

9. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

10. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco

11. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books

12. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci, Grand Central

13. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown

14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

15. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. A Warning, Anonymous, Twelve

2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

4. Me, Elton John, Holt

5. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown

6. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown

7. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, Harper

8. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

9. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central

10. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel

11. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism

12. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton

13. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

14. The Beautiful Ones, Prince, Spiegel & Grau

15. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift

TRADE

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

6. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books

7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

8. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

9. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin

10. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central

11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

12. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage

13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

14. An Anonymous Girl, Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen, St. Martin’s Griffin

15. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin

2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

4. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

5. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor

6. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

7. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor

8. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

9. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin

10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

12. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central

13. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie, Back Bay

14. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S

15. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner

3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

4. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket

5. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley

6. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

7. The House Next Door, James Patterson, Grand Central

8. You Don’t Own Me, Mary Higgins Clark, Alafair Burke, Pocket

9. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision

10. Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger, Sentinel

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

6. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

7. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

8. The Wimpy Kid Do-It-Yourself Book, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

9. My Book with No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial Books

10. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

11. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press

12. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic

13. The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs, America’s Test Kitchen Kids, Sourcebooks Explore

14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

15. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

YOUNG ADULT

1. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press

2. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

4. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

5. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

6. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

7. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

8. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

9. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin

10. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

11. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

12. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember

13. Blood Heir, Amélie Wen Zhao, Delacorte Press

14. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World

15. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop

2. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick

3. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic\

4. Sisters First, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Ramona Kaulitzki (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

6. The Shortest Day, Susan Cooper, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Candlewick

7. I Spy Christmas: A Book of Picture Riddles, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick (Illus.), Cartwheel Books

8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

9. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers

10. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

11. Five Little Thank-Yous, Cindy Jin, Dawn M. Cardona (Illus.), Little Simon

12. Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening, Robert Frost, Susan Jeffers (Illus.), Dutton

13. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

14. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

15. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop

7. The Questioneers (hardcover and paperback), Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

9. Arc of a Scythe (hardcover and paperback), Neal Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

10. The Folk of the Air (hardcover and paperback), Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers New in Series: The Queen of Nothing

