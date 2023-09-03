Look at the possibilities and see what piques your imagination and stimulates your mind. Refuse to let negativity set in and discourage you. Be true to yourself, and you’ll gain ground and the confidence to reach for the stars. Opportunity is apparent. Be positive and enjoy the ride.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather information that you need, then begin your adventure. Heading down a path that excites you will give you hope for a better future. Attend events conducive to fact-finding and networking.

Recommended for you