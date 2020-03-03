Judge Judy stepping away from long-running TV show
NEW YORK — “Judge Judy” will be ending, but Judge Judy isn’t going anywhere.
Confused? Judy Sheindlin’s announcement Monday that her popular syndicated courtroom show will end production in 2021 sets the stage for her return in a different format even as her old show may not really go anywhere.
The tough-talking former New York family court judge has ruled her television courtroom since 1996, and its popularity made her the highest-paid personality in TV. She announced on “Ellen” that next season will be her 25th and last making original episodes of “Judge Judy.”
After that, the 77-year-old mediator will be making a new show called “Judy Justice” that will debut in fall 2021.
“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres.
CBS, meanwhile, has made a two-year deal with stations that currently carry “Judge Judy” to air reruns of the program. Based on 25 years of a regular production schedule, it’s likely there are some 5,000 episodes of the program in CBS’ library, said Bill Carroll, a program consultant and expert in the syndication market.
Currently, most markets air two half-hour episodes of “Judge Judy” back-to-back on weekdays, and the second one is usually a rerun from a past year. It’s done so seamlessly that many viewers don’t notice it’s an old episode; in fact, ratings for the second half hour are often better, Carroll said.
Woody Allen memoir coming out next month
NEW YORK — A memoir by Woody Allen, rumored for years and once thought unpublishable in the #MeToo era, is coming out next month.
Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that the book is called “Apropos of Nothing” and will be released April 7.
“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” according to Grand Central. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”
In addition to the U.S., “Apropos of Nothing” will be released in Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Spain.
The 84-year-old Allen is an Oscar-winning filmmaker and is among the most influential comedians of his time. But allegations by daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s have idled his movie career.