Local author Mary Potter Kenyon’s seventh book might be just the infusion of inspiration we need during days often consumed with pandemic boredom.
“Called to Be Creative” is for anyone looking to ignite or reignite a creative spark.
“Creativity is in us,” Kenyon said. “When people hear the word, ‘creativity,’ they think of Michelangelo or an opera singer or someone like that. We have this lofty idea of what creativity is, and yet, there is creativity in everyday life. Creativity is in all of us.”
Kenyon cites scientist George Land in her book, who did groundbreaking work in the 1960s that studied the enhancement of creative performance.
Land tested 1,600 children — at ages 5, 10, 15 and 25. At 5, 98% of the children tested as “highly creative.” By 25, that number had dropped to 2%. Land concluded that society had taught these children, “non-creative behavior.”
Kenyon said that creativity is hardwired, but we tend to bend to societal norms as we grow older: We take jobs that pay the bills, rather than doing what fulfills us.
“Science has proven that we’re created to create. It’s not a chosen few. It’s all of us,” she said. “This book is for anybody who yearns to do something new, who wants to try something different or maybe go back to what they loved as a child.”
“Called to Be Creative” is designed to guide readers through their creative journey, whether they’re exploring for the first time or looking to enhance an already established artistic path.
Kenyon shares her personal journey, along with research and interviews with creatives like her brother, Bill Potter, who embarked on a career as a woodcarver in his 60s, after retiring from his factory supervisor job.
“I hate it when somebody says they don’t have any creativity, or even worse, that it’s too late,” Kenyon said. “If we can look back at our childhood and look at what our hearts yearned to do or what we got excited about, that can only be good for us. It’s good for our physical and mental health.”
Kenyon believes that everybody can be creative and that many people already are.
“Some people bake, and everything they make is delicious, but they don’t see that as creative,” she said. “Or, people who garden, and everything they touch flourishes, and they don’t see that as a gift. But it definitely is.”
Kenyon plans to teach virtual workshops in conjunction with the book and hopes people will find the creative spark within themselves.
“I’m hoping this book will inspire people to explore their creativity and learn how they can fit creativity into their everyday lives,” she said.
The virtual book launch event for “Called to Be Creative” will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St. Books can be ordered from River Lights and can be picked up or shipped.
The store will be closed during the launch party
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.tinyurl.com/yxgry68m.