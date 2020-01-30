SINSINAWA, Wis. — A look at the indigenous history of the Sinsinawa Mound area will be the topic of a presentation from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Sinsinawa Mound,
585 County Road Z.
Dr. Eugene Tesdahl, assistant professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, will speak about the indigenous history of the land, drawing from the histories of the Mascouten, Ho-Chunk, Potawatomi and Meskawki nations.
No registration is required. There will be a free will offering.
For more information,
call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/mound
center.