The Dubuque County Historical Society and the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium are inviting the community to participate in a digital collection of artifacts through social media.
Individuals can share a photo of an artifact and its significance to their home museum, using #HomeMuseumCollections.
For 70 years, the Dubuque County Historical Society has preserved the community’s history through the collection of historic artifacts and stories. The process of accepting an artifact into an accredited museum begins with curators determining if the item meets a list of criteria, including its significance to the organization’s mission. People around the world use a similar method with the selection of items they keep within their homes.
“All of us collect meaningful artifacts that bring value to our lives,” said Cristin Waterbury, director of curatorial services. “They might evoke a memory of a time or place in our past or a connection to a loved one. These items are important to us and our shared history. Every home is a living museum, and we’re excited to help bring people’s collections and stories to light.”
Dubuque County Historical Society staff also will participate.
Stories shared on social media using the #HomeMuseumCollections will be posted at rivermuseum.com/home-
museum-collections.