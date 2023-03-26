Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
4. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
5. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
6. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
7. Old Babes in the Wood: Stories, Margaret Atwood, Doubleday
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
9. Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton, FSG
10. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing
11. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
12. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
13. Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide, Rupert Holmes, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
14. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
15. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock, Jenny Odell, Random House
7. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
8. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols, Crown
9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
11. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
12. Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home, Benjamin Hall, Harper
13. Once Upon a Tome: The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller, Oliver Darkshire, Norton
14. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
15. The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
Trade paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
5. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
8. Never Never, Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher, Canary Street Press
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
12. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria Books
13. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
14. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
5. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
6. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
7. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
8. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
11. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
12. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
13. What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma, Stephanie Foo, Ballantine
14. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
15. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
9. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
2. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
3. Finally Seen, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
5. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
7. Leeva at Last, Sara Pennypacker, Matthew Cordell (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
8. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. Freewater, Amina Luqman-Dawson, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
12. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Iceberg, Jennifer A. Nielsen, Scholastic Press
15. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
7. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
8. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. She Is a Haunting, Trang Thanh Tran, Bloomsbury YA
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
13. Immortality: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
14. Lies We Sing to the Sea, Sarah Underwood, HarperTeen
15. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
2. Bluey: Easter, Penguin Young Readers
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Easter Egg Hunt, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
7. Happy Easter, Little Pookie, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
10. When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left, Marc Colagiovanni, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Orchard Books
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
13. Happy Easter from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
14. Bluey 5-Minute Stories: 6 Stories in 1 Book? Hooray!, Penguin Young Readers
15. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
