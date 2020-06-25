News in your town

Dubuque Museum of Art to re-open with new exhibit

The beat goes on: Following a canceled season, the Colts continue to educate, perform in a virtual world

ArchiTREK to kick off virtual tours of Dubuque landmarks today

Ask Amy: Dad needs to rewrite his father's old scripts

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Your kids' empty calories create a full-blown risk for their future

Almanac

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 24