If your birthday is today: Dedicate your time to the people, activities and projects that interest you. Adjust whatever isn't working. Discuss what you intend to do with the people you care about most.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Sit back and enjoy. Share your thoughts with those who are special, and the feedback you get will encourage you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) With big ideas, a small budget, innovative thoughts, you'll find a way to make everyone feel right at home. Be yourself and use your imagination.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let pressure build and anger rise. You'll realize you've got what it takes to please everyone you love with kind words. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) It's important to contribute, but you also must feel comfortable and willing to do so to do a good job. Walk away from bullies.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Refuse to let what's going on daunt you. A positive attitude will help you offer what you can to the festivities. Live in the moment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Set a path that ensures you will complete whatever's on your to-do list. Discipline, energy and your desire to please someone special will make a loved one grateful.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Handle situations and people with kindness, compassion and care. Be accepting, forgiving and thankful for what you have.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't let the changes others make upset you. Do what's best for you. Be receptive to new ideas.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A confident look and approach will win acceptance and the help required to reach your goal. Socializing will help you open doors.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) If you try to make unnecessary changes at home, someone will challenge you. Go with the flow throughout the festive season, but don't lose sight of your dreams.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Go over your financial situation and make changes so that you continue to be stable. Avoid situations that involve shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put your energy where it counts. A kind gesture will go a long way. Showing your feelings is a sign of strength and courage.
