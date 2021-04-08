The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Vinyl Nation.”
Genre: Feature-length documentary.
Country: USA.
Run time: 92 minutes.
Directors/Producers: Kevin Smokler and Christopher Boone.
Online: www.vinyl
Trailer: www.vimeo.com/406015222
Synopsis: This documentary digs into the 15-year comeback of the vinyl record in America, the connective power of music and a new life for old technology.
Behind the scenes: In the 1980s, sales of vinyl records plunged when compact discs arrived on the scene, and thousands of record shops, once the bastion of the record industry, were shuttered.
The arrival of the Sony Walkman replaced the turntable as the preferred method of listening to music. CDs were small and easily stored, and the Walkman and others like it made music portable.
The iPod, which came along in 2001, appeared to be the kiss of death for vinyl records. But, as one vinyl fan says in the film, “The thrill of what might be behind the door of that little shop — you know — I’ve never been stunned to find an MP3.”
Director and producer Smokler emphasized that “Vinyl Nation” isn’t just for record collectors.
“We made a movie about records that ended up being a movie about how music is the universal human language that connects us all,” he said.
Smokler said everyone from hardcore collectors to those with a passing interest will find a lot to like about “Vinyl Nation.”
“Really, we hope anyone who sees our movies realizes that if they like records or are even curious about records, they probably have a lot of friends out there they haven’t met yet,” he said. “And you’ll hear some great music, too.”