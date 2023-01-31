If your birthday is today: Follow the path of least resistance. Explore the unfamiliar. Keep moving with an open mind and positive attitude. Don't jeopardize your health; protect against illness and injury.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A curious mind will lead to innovative options. Don't be afraid to do things differently. Set a course that helps you expand your qualifications. Believe in yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Rank your tasks in order of importance. Doing things in the proper order will make your life easier and encourage others to help you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Turn an idea into something with moneymaking potential. Hone your skills and present what you have to offer. Recognize who intends to take advantage of your kindness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A proposal someone makes will tempt you. Rely on yourself if you want to get ahead. Set your own goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't give up when you should get moving. Home, family and organization will help put your mind at ease. An emotional issue will escalate if you let anger lead the way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Make a financial move that saves you money. You can sell items you no longer use and ease the stress caused by the changing economy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) By offering your services, you'll position yourself for success. Do the best job possible. Take on only what you can handle and do your best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Live up to your promises. Don't expect someone to swoop in and take charge. Execute plans flawlessly, and progress will be yours.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Inconsistency will be your downfall. Decide your next move based on your findings. Don't give in to someone trying to bully you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be a good listener. Go directly to the source to avoid misinformation. You may need to visit someone in person to get a clear picture.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Leave nothing to chance. Ask for proof in writing in order to avoid disappointment. Saying yes to someone before you have all the facts will leave you in a precarious position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take care of business before moving on to something that's more fun. Don't let a money matter disrupt a friendship or your plans.
