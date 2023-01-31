If your birthday is today: Follow the path of least resistance. Explore the unfamiliar. Keep moving with an open mind and positive attitude. Don't jeopardize your health; protect against illness and injury.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A curious mind will lead to innovative options. Don't be afraid to do things differently. Set a course that helps you expand your qualifications. Believe in yourself.

