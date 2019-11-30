We are entering a season of mixed messages.
On the one hand, we celebrate a national holiday to give thanks for all the blessings we have received from beyond ourselves and without our asking.
On the other hand, we stress as we lunge the next day into a holiday season that consumes us in striving to find the perfect gifts to satisfy our longings.
How do we navigate the spiritual confusion of this season?
Our lives revolve around two centers. The first focus involves our well-being. Personal well-being depends upon having an inherent sense of worth, value and dignity.
The great religions claim that this sense of worth ultimately comes from a source beyond us, from a divine origin, and is not of our making. This is what it means to be created in the image of God. You are of infinite value.
We are every day tempted to swerve away from the focus on our intrinsic worth. There are two ways this gets distorted, either by thinking too much of oneself or by thinking too little of oneself. We experience how some people exert their ego in ways that disregard and diminish the dignity of others.
We also experience how some people fail to affirm their value, unable to claim their gifts when in shame they do not regard themselves as precious. The spiritual life addresses these distortions and, for God’s sake, keeps us centered on our inherent worth.
The second focus involves how you relate to others. You are made for life-giving relationships with other people based on mutual trust. Studies demonstrate how it is the quality of our relationships that makes us happy more than anything else.
The great religions orient us to caring relationships that build a peaceable community.
Again, we are tempted to distort relationships in one of two directions.
First, we can find ourselves seeking to manipulate and control other people in ways that deny them respect and honor. Second, we can decide other people do not deserve our attention and cut ourselves off from them.
Whether by attempts to exert power over others or by breaking off relationships, we fall short of the fulfillment that comes from living together in shared respect.
We are called to center ourselves in a spirit of gratitude that receives every moment of life as a gift, taking time to focus each day in thanksgiving. Daily we have opportunity to move toward other people with generosity and compassion.
Centering our lives on giving thanks flows toward thankful giving to others. These two spiritual movements, inward and outward, can help us to overcome the contradictions of the holiday season.