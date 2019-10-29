Comedian Dave Chappelle receives Mark Twain award
WASHINGTON — Dave Chappelle has built a career on pushing boundaries and challenging social conventions. But his greatest act of defiance may have come Sunday night at Washington’s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
At the end of an evening of tributes and testimonials, Chappelle came on stage to accept his Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy with a lit cigarette in hand.
“I want everyone in America to look at me smoking indoors,” He announced. “I didn’t ask anybody. What are they going to do? Kick me out? This is called leverage!”
A host of comedians and musicians paid tribute to Chappelle, 46, describing him as a uniquely gifted and passionate performer with a sort of pied piper appeal that drew other artists into his circle.
Chappelle spoke with reverence about the Mark Twain prize and the “art form” of stand-up comedy. He noted that the list of previous recipients reads like a roll call of his heroes, including Richard Pryor and George Carlin.
“To be on a list with Richard Pryor is just unfathomable,” Chappelle said. “The shoulders that I stand on are all here on this list.”
Jason Alexander named to New Jersey Hall of Fame
ASBURY PARK, N.J. — New Jersey honored actor Jason Alexander on Sunday with his induction into the state’s hall of fame in the performing arts category.
Alexander, who grew up in Livingston and played the iconic character George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” called the award “a very unexpected honor.”
“All the honors in my life have been pretty unexpected. Many would say ‘undeserved,’ but the hell with them,” Alexander added. “This is great for me, but I don’t know what the hell it does for New Jersey.” “This night is proof positive that I was right and my father was wrong when he told me I should become an orthodontist like my cousin Ronnie — not that there’s anything wrong with it.”
In the category of arts and letters, inductees include “Jaws” author Peter Benchley, of Pennington, longtime Star-Ledger sports columnist Jerry Izenberg, of Neptune, “Game of Thrones” author George R. R. Martin, of Bayonne, and photographer Timothy White, of Fort Lee.
In the sports category, New York Giants football player Harry Carson, of Franklin Lakes was inducted.