Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive, will host its second annual Park-n-Shine from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in the church parking lot.
The non-competitive event will showcase classic, vintage or custom cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles.
Hy-Vee food will be available for purchase, as well as ice cream from the Dubuque Dairy Association.
Sunday worship celebrations preceding the event will take place at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Tom Shinkle at 563-582-8875 or office@
grandviewdubuque.org.
