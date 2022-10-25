Iowa native and stand-up comedian, actor and writer Brooks Wheelan is returning home this weekend for a stint at The Comedy Bar, and he’s a bit jealous that Dubuquers now have a place to go and watch stand-up comics perform.
“I wanted to do stand-up comedy when I was in high school in Dubuque,” said Wheelan, a Hempstead High School grad. “There were no venues to do it. I’m a bit jealous, but it’s really rad that they have a comedy club in Dubuque now.”
Perhaps if there had been a comedy club in Dubuque in Wheelan’s day, it would have saved him the anguish of being a biomedical engineer for four years.
“Getting a biomedical engineering degree was my way of getting out of Iowa and getting to a place where I could do stand-up,” said Wheelan, 36. “And if you really hate your job, you’ll find a different job. I really love stand-up comedy. It’s always what I wanted to do.”
But he had to pay the bills, so he continued to work at his engineering job in Los Angeles. He would do stand-up on the weekends, and continued that schedule right up to the day in 2013 he was hired as a writer for “Saturday Night Live,” the iconic and irreverent sketch show that has launched many comedians into the stratosphere of comedy stardom.
“I was using sick days for my (SNL) audition in New York,” Wheelan said. “They kept calling me back, and I kept calling, telling my job, ‘I’m still sick.’ They’re like ‘What are you doing, dude?’ But it was going so well, and things were happening in a really good way.”
The day he returned to L.A., his supervisor told him they were going to demote him to part-time because of his absence. It was also the same day he got the gig with SNL.
“I was hired as a writer,” he said. “I’d done writing, but I’d never written a sketch. It was difficult. Then they put me in the cast.”
Wheelan said it was a year of incredible highs and devastating lows.
“They were some of the best days of my life,” he said. “And some of the lowest. That’s what that show is like. It’s a really emotional roller coaster and incredibly stressful.”
Wheelan said he experienced emotions he didn’t even realize he had.
“It’s the first time I ever cried for a reason other than somebody died,” he said. “I just cried from the stress. Right there on the subway. I didn’t even know that was possible.”
While SNL didn’t renew his contract at the end of the season, Wheelan was grateful the opportunity and the exposure the show gave him.
“It led to me being able to tour the country doing stand-up more, and to my first album,” he said.
Wheelan continues to be based in L.A., where he writes for television, has done a half-hour comedy special for Comedy Central, hosts the podcast “Entry Level” and is in the process of putting together his second stand-up special, which he plans on shooting at his favorite L.A.-area taco stand.
“It’s my favorite place, so I’m going to shoot it there,” he said. “I wanted it to look different.”
He also occasionally acts and was preparing to head out to an audition following his interview.
“I’ll act sometimes,” he said. “Some good stuff. Some bad stuff. All over the map. It’s just another thing that I like to do.”
Wheelan said before COVID-19, he did about 30 weekends a year on the road performing stand-up.
“COVID, of course, wasn’t great for live performances,” he said. “But I’m on the road a lot more now, especially when I’m ramping up for a special or a recording. It’s ramping up more now. The whole stand-up comedy world is figuring itself out again.”
Wheelan said audiences in Dubuque can expect to see some new material this weekend as he works on getting things ready for shooting his comedy special in the spring.
“I’m still figuring it out, ya know?” he said. “Jamming towards that April date. It’s all kind of trial and error right now. It’s all stuff I haven’t done on television. It’s the beginning of me going on the road and getting things tight for April.”
