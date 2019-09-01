DUBUQUE
Four Mounds Bed & Breakfast: www.fourmounds.org
Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark: grandharborresort.com
Hancock House: thehancockhouse.com
Hotel Julien: hoteljulien dubuque.com
Mandolin Inn: mandolininn.com
Redstone Inn & Suites: theredstoneinn.com
The Richards House: therichardhouse.com
Solon Langworthy: langworthybnb.com
Galena, Ill.Aldrich Guest House: aldrichguesthouse.com
Annie Wiggins Guest House: anniewiggins.com
Bernadine’s Stillman Inn: stillmaninn.com
Cloran Mansion: cloranmansion.com
DeSoto House, Galena, Ill.: desotohouse.com
Farmers Guest House: galenabedandbreakfast.com
Goldmoor Inn, Galena, Ill.: goldmoor.com
Hawk Valley Retreat: hawkvalleyretreat.com
Inn at Irish Hollow & Country English
Cottages: irishhollow.com
Jail Hill Inn: jailhillgalena.com
The Steamboat House: thesteamboathouse.com
other iowa/illinoisB&B on Broadway, Decorah, Iowa:
Black Horse Inn, Sherrill, Iowa: black
Blue Bedroom Inn, Savanna, Ill: blue
bedroom inn.com
Decker Hotel, Maquoketa, Iowa:
Elkader (Iowa) Jailhouse Inn: elkaderjail houseinn.com
Franklin Hotel, Strawberry Point, Iowa: franklin-hotel.net/
Hotel Winneshiek, Decorah, Iowa: hotel winn.com
Mont Rest Inn, Bellevue, Iowa: montrest.com
Quiet Walker Lodge Bed and Breakfast, Durango: quietwalkerlodge.com
Squiers Manor Bed & Breakfast,
Maquoketa, Iowa: squiersmanor.com
Stone Street Cottage and Stone House Inn, Bellevue, Iowa: stonestreet cottage.com
The Barn House, Epworth, Iowa: country
The Landing, Guttenberg, Iowa: theland
The Maple Harris Guest House, Lancaster, Wis. mapleharrisguesthouse.com/
wisconsinAmbrosia Inn, Hazel Green, Wis.:
Chalet Landhaus Inn, New Glarus, Wis.: chaletlandhaus.com
Duck Inn Lodge, Prairie du Chien, Wis.: duckinnlodge.com
The Dorsey Bed & Breakfast, Platteville, Wis.: thedorsey.com
The Fenway House Hotel, Fennimore, Wis.: thesilentwoman.com
Mineral Point (Wis.) Hotel: mineralpoint
The Old Oak Inn & Roth House, Soldiers Grove, Wis.: therothhouse.com
The Silver Star Bed & Breakfast, Spring Green, Wis.: silverstarinn.com
The Walker House, Mineral Point, Wis.: thewalkerhouse.org