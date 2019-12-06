Those looking for a holiday “whodunnit” should look no further than the clever and delightfully entertaining “Knives Out.”
After the patriarch of a wealthy family is found dead, a master detective is hired to investigate. The entire family is considered potential suspects in the mysterious death.
The film stars an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield and Christopher Plummer. “Knives Out” is written and directed by Rian Johnson (“Looper”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”).
“Knives Out” is one of the best mystery/comedy films I’ve seen in years. Bolstered by an incredibly witty and clever script, skilled cinematography from Steve Yedlin and a bevy of top-tier performances, the film is by far one of the greatest of 2019.
The entire ensemble cast is tremendous, though Craig, Evans and de Armas are the clear standouts. Craig’s hilarious southern-accent twinge is endlessly entertaining. He provides an offbeat yet memorable performance as the detective trying to crack the case. Johnson’s dialogue presented in Craig’s accent is undeniably awesome.
Evans and de Armas both give some of their best work yet. Their characters feel deeply fleshed out — with some entertaining idiosyncrasies to boot. Armas was excellent in “Blade Runner 2049,” and she’s given more to do here. Her character is, in a way, the heart of the film.
While the plot is very twisty, the script is vividly funny throughout. Dark humor and hilarious one-liners pack a heavy punch thanks to the cast. Some of the best scenes are of the family bickering among each other. The script gives nearly every character something compelling to add to the story, as well as laughs.
Johnson’s writing and direction are clever and purposeful, and so is the cinematography. Framing and movement of shots is made to emphasize or hide details. It also gives great energy to the more heart-stopping action in the latter half.
On story and visual fronts, “Knives Out” is one of the most competently made films.
There’s a lot of compelling social commentary under the surface. The toxic sides of characters are presented through money and social media, albeit showcased in a highly entertaining wrapping.
The ensemble is memorable, and the writing is delightful. The set design and cinematography are the cherry on top. Johnson proves that he’s one of the most gifted filmmakers in the business with this fantastic treat of a film.
“Knives Out” is the best movie playing in theaters now. It’s also one of the most entertaining, funny and clever mysteries. “Knives Out” receives 4.75 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 10 minutes.