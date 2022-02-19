There’s a church in Madison, Wis., where a fairly sizable staff of ordained and lay ministers start their weekly meetings with this provocative question:
“Where did you see Jesus this past week?”
Imagine the perplexity of some of the staffers the first time that question was posed.
“Holy moly,” one might think. “Am I being asked if I hallucinate? Come to think of it, the burn pattern on my grilled cheese sandwich did look a little like a long-haired bearded man.”
“Oh, dear,” another might muse silently. “Will everybody think I’m a bad Christian if I say, truthfully, that I haven’t seen Jesus? Oh, please, God, let someone else go first, so I can figure out what I’m supposed to say.”
For the person who first posed the question (I think it was one of the church’s pastors), the discomfort was probably by design.
The truncated version of Hebrews 2:9 — “We see Jesus …” — should give rise to reflections on what it means to have an encounter with the one we believe to be the Divine cloaked in flesh, a little more than 2 millennia after Jesus walked among people.
I’m not on the staff at this church, and I’ve only worshiped there once.
From time to time, however, I join the staff, spiritually, in what I’ve come to understand is a vital reflection for anyone doing any sort of Christian ministry.
Now, where did I see Jesus?
Well … maybe I saw Jesus in the frazzled server who, when Jay and I sat down for a restaurant brunch (our first at this eatery in the two years since COVID-19 became a thing), apologized for not taking our order right away because she was swamped with other customers. The Gospels tell us Jesus was sometimes overwhelmed. Nevertheless, Jesus kept serving, just as our waitress did.
Or, maybe I saw Jesus during my swim today. While I was counting my lengths in the lap pool, a physical therapist stood on the deck of the neighboring warm-water therapy pool, coaxing a patient to work in the water for strength and balance — just as Jesus stood at the shore of the pool of Bethesda and gently asked a crippled man, “Do you want to be healed?” (John 5:2-9)
Or, maybe I saw Jesus in the face of a stranger who buttonholed me in the pharmacy parking lot, asking for money. I gave him some. When he offered to pay it back next week, I said, “Pay it forward, when someone else asks you for help.”
I am fairly sure the church’s staff members have become hyper-aware of Christ’s day-to-day presence in their ordinary encounters.
But in addition to asking themselves where they have seen Jesus, I would not be surprised if they also ask, “Do others see Jesus in me?”
Did the restaurant server see Jesus in Jay and me, when we treated her with grace and courtesy and gave her a generous tip?
Did the physical therapist feel, even in passing, the effect of my prayers of gratitude for the work he does?
Did the stranger accept my gift in the spirit it was given, as an extension of the love Jesus Christ first gave me?
I pray so.