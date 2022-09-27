Music often draws upon the natural world, whether it be birds singing from branches, the trickle of water in a brook or the roar of animals.

In a nod to the abundant compositions penned by such inspirations, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will open its 2022-2023 season with the first of its five classics concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Five Flags Theater.

