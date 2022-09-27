Music often draws upon the natural world, whether it be birds singing from branches, the trickle of water in a brook or the roar of animals.
In a nod to the abundant compositions penned by such inspirations, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will open its 2022-2023 season with the first of its five classics concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Five Flags Theater.
It’s the first regularly scheduled season since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous two seasons began later, were abbreviated and featured a smaller orchestral ensemble.
“It’s exciting to get back to normal,” said music director and conductor William Intriligator. “It’s the kind of season our musicians and patrons are more accustomed to in terms of there being five classics concerts, our rock and country concerts taking place at their usual times and continuing our education and outreach programming for fifth-graders through our Arts Trek concerts.”
The season’s theme, “Winged and Wild,” is a celebration of nature, including music that subtly draws upon inspiration from birds and other animals.
October’s concerts — appropriately titled, “The Nightingale” — will include a blend of musical genres ranging from the Baroque era to a world premiere piece by a regional composer.
The concerts will open with Bach’s beloved and uplifting Concerto for Two Violins in D minor and will feature orchestra concertmaster Eleanor Bartsch and her longtime friend, Ariana Kim. The pair also will perform a new work, “Nightingales,” by Laura Schwendinger.
A professor of composition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an in-demand composer, Schwendinger was the first to win the American Academy in Berlin Prize. Her work has been performed by leading artists and ensembles at many venues, including Carnegie Hall.
She’ll be present for both Dubuque concerts to share her insights about the piece with audiences.
“It’s a project that has been in the works for a long time,” Intriligator said. “Eleanor had approached me back in 2016, letting me know that Laura had written the piece specifically for her.”
Bartsch received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Madison.
“We had planned to perform ‘Nightingales’ in 2018, but we ended up having a conflict with the other violinist, who had a baby,” Intriligator said. “We postponed and planned to perform it in 2020, but then, COVID-19 hit.”
During the delay, the piece evolved.
“For awhile, Laura put it down,” Intriligator said. “When she came back to it, she had changed and the world had changed. So, there are many differences from the original piece we would have been performing.”
Intriligator described “Nightingales” as a tour de force, not only for its featured soloists, but also for the orchestra.
“It includes a virtuosic part for the harp and for other instruments,” he said. “Laura’s music is intense but there are elements interwoven within in that make it very palatable. You hear the birds singing through the two violin soloists, the violins in the orchestra, the flutes, a bird whistle. It’s an incredible modern piece that just washes over you.”
It’s also an opportunity to highlight Bartsch, who recently announced she’d be stepping down from the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, for whom she has served as concertmaster for the past seven years.
“Eleanor is a brilliant player, and an incredibly gracious and insightful musician,” Intriligator said. “She has a way of knowing exactly how to communicate through musical stumbling blocks. I think a lot of musicians spent time re-evaluating during the pandemic, so I’m happy that she’ll be in a position to continue pursuing music closer to home, while have the ability to spend more time with her new husband and family. I plan to find different ways to honor her throughout the season. And I also plan to bring her back as a featured soloist in the future.”
The concerts will conclude with Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D Major.
Composed in the summer of 1877 during a visit to Austria, the piece is noted for its “cheery” disposition, evoking a pastoral mood. However, Brahms’ famously pulled his publisher’s leg, writing that the composition was “so melancholy that you will not be able to bear it. I have never written anything so sad, and the score must come out in mourning.”
“It’s a piece that taps into all of the emotions,” Intriligator said. “It’s dramatic, and what’s incredible about it is the many layers to unlock. I’ve conducted this piece many times, and each time I come back to it, I find something new. I will look at old notes in my score and wonder what I was thinking when I interpreted it the last time. Each time, I come to a new understanding about it, and it tends to universally be a piece that means something different to everyone who hears it.”
In full, Intriligator said he anticipates the Classics 1 concerts will offer a host of different listener experiences — as will the remainder of the classics season, which will continue through April 2023.
Other highlights this season will include Tan Dun’s Crouching Tiger Concerto for Cello and Chamber Orchestra; a Latin-inspired concert; Carnival of the Animals, featuring the return of Heartland Marimba Quartet; and Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev, performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concert No. 2.
“It’s everything from Baroque to new works to a big orchestral symphony,” Intriligator said. “It’s a season that will offer a little something for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.