BURTON, Wis. — With a history dating back to the late 19th century, the little white church set on a gently rolling hill just north of Potosi has seen congregants and pastors come and go through its time as both a Methodist and Lutheran church.
In its Methodist days, the church was most likely served by circuit-riding preachers. The church became fairly dormant in the early 1920s, and services weren’t held on a regular basis. It was only a serendipitous meeting one Sunday afternoon at a gas station between Herman Diers, then the pastor at St. Matthew Lutheran in Dubuque who was also serving the pulpit at St. Peter Lutheran in Cassville, and Henry Schaal, a former member of the Methodist church in Burton, that led to the founding of St. Paul Lutheran and a newfound use for the little white church.
St. Paul Lutheran Church has no indoor plumbing, and its sanctuary is almost small enough to be a child’s playhouse. It has just six stained-glass windows. But those windows have an interesting story to tell.
In the summer of 1944, about 13 years after services at St. Paul Lutheran began, then-Pastor J.J. Lippoldt heard about a Roman Catholic Church in Iowa that was being torn down.
“They were going to build another church,” said Harold Schuppner, who, along with his wife Jody, has been a member of St. Paul since 1970. “They weren’t going to use the windows in the new church, so somehow the pastor found out about them.”
Lippoldt also was the pastor for several other churches in various stages of development. One of those churches was Hope Lutheran in Mineral Point. The church had bought an old cheese factory for $300 and had it moved into town, where it was being remodeled into the church’s worship space.
Lippoldt wanted the reclaimed Gothic-style windows for the new Mineral Point church, but it turned out that they were too big for the building’s existing window frames.
“(New Hope) could only use the top half of the windows, so St. Paul got the bottom sections,” said Jody Schuppner.
The congregation had the window sections cut and fitted by a stained-glass technician from Dubuque for $25 each. The $150 was a steep price for a small rural congregation.
“But they raised the money,” Jody said. “Some families paid for memorials, which you can see on the windows. And between that and other donations, they paid for it.”
The traditional gothic-style windows are translucent glass with several of the common colors seen in religious stained glass — purples, blues, greens, reds, and yellows — with swirled iridescent colors around the edges and in the background.
“Whoever did the bottom half matched the colors and patterns almost exactly,” Harold said.
The windows depict scenes that are often found in stained glass, particularly in Catholic churches but also in many Protestant churches — Jesus at the Garden of Gethsemane, Mary at Mount Calvary and Christ’s ascension.
The cross and anchor and the pelican also are found in the windows. The cross, of course, is the principal symbol in Christianity, a sign of Christ and a sign of the faith of Christians. It is often paired with an anchor, the symbol of hope, strength and safety.
The pelican is a more obscure symbol. It was believed that a pelican would pierce its own breast during times when food was scarce to feed its young blood so they wouldn’t starve to death. In reality, the pelican would macerate fish in its mouth to feed its young, often leading to blood on the breast when it would stand and rest its long beak. The myth led to the pelican becoming a symbol of love and sacrifice.
The altar also contains a special statue of Christ that was donated by a church member.
“The story is that there was a gentleman who belonged to the church who was a carpenter,” Jody said. “He lost a son in World War II, and he wanted to give something to the church in memory of his son. He didn’t carve the statue himself, but he found someone who could do it.”
Jody said the statue and the windows could both use some attention.
“They definitely need some restoration work,” she said. “I don’t think anything has ever been done with the windows or the statue as far as touching up the paint and that kind of thing.”
The history of the windows, such as the name of the original Catholic church they were made for or the artist or artists who made them, has long been lost. But the members of St. Paul are making sure to document what they know.
The congregation is small, particularly after COVID, the Schuppners said. Harold estimates there are just a handful of active members. But they are a dedicated group.
“Because we’re such a small church, everyone feels like family,” Jody said.
