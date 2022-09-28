“American Ultra” is a 2015 black comedy about a mild-mannered slacker turned CIA hit man. That’s a pretty good analogy for any super-bland-tasting, squishy, white-bread-encased, fast-food sandwich. That ultraprocessed conglomeration is really a killing machine, just like Jesse Eisenberg’s hapless character, Mike.

Three new studies prove the point. One, published in The BMJ, found that overall high consumption of ultraprocessed foods in men was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. And, men who ate meat/poultry/seafood based ready-to-eat products and sugar sweetened beverages were especially vulnerable, as were women who ate ready-to-eat/heat mixed dishes. Among both men and women, the top 20% of ultraprocessed food consumers were also more likely to be current smokers or to have smoked for many years before quitting; to be heavier; get less physical activity; and consume less dietary fiber, folate, calcium, vitamin D, and whole grains and eat more fat, added sugars, and processed meats.

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.