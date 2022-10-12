PORTLAND, Ore. — Dubuque native Jeremy Herrig has played a major role in Portland’s Brews for New Avenues, a rare beer auction and charity gala that celebrated its 10th anniversary in August.
“The event started with a goal to raise awareness among a different, younger demographic, and maybe raise a little money,” Herrig, a Portland-area attorney who is the chair and co-founder of the annual event, said in a press release.
New Avenues for Youth, where Herrig also serves on the ambassador board, is a Portland-based nonprofit that provides young people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
Whether due to struggles with addiction or mental health, family disconnections, transitioning out of foster care or involvement with sex trafficking, New Avenues offers basic needs and support that includes meals, counseling, education, job training, employment and housing.
Brews for New Avenues began in 2012 as a street party at Portland’s Green Dragon Pub. The inaugural event raised $17,000.
The event has grown to include special guest brewers and brewers who create specialty beers specifically for the event.
“It has progressed into a major source of funding providing critical support to many aspects of New Avenues’ various programs,” Herrig said.
2022’s Brews for New Avenues was held at The Redd, an event space covering an entire city block. The day included a rare beer auction, VIP events, live music, food trucks and craft beers from more than 50 local, national and international breweries.
The annual event has raised more than $1.4 million in its 10-year history. This year’s, Brews for New Avenues netted more than $261,000 and drew more than 500 beer enthusiasts.
