What's it worth on eBay? Prohibition-era bottles from Galena sell well

Growlers commonly are sold at breweries and brewpubs as a means to sell take-out craft beer. Beer is dispensed into growlers for retail sale.
The growth of craft breweries and the growing popularity of home brewing also has led to an emerging market for the sale of collectible growlers.
Growlers are made of glass and have either a screw-on cap or a hinged porcelain gasket cap that can maintain freshness for a week or more. A properly sealed growler will hold carbonation indefinitely and store beer for an extended period of time.
The use of refillable glass bottles dates to a time before prohibition, which was ratified by the states in January 1919. The 18th Amendment to the United States Constitution took affect in 1920, and led to an increase of bootlegging, the proliferation of speakeasies and other crimes related to the production and distribution of alcohol.
Congress adopted a resolution establishing the 21st amendment that repealed the 18th. Once it was ratified by the states, Prohibition ended Dec. 5, 1933. Before and after Prohibition, Galena, Ill., was home to more than seven breweries. The two bottles shown came from two of them. They sold on eBay for $255.55.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
